PA Man Wanted For Sexually Abusing 14-Year-Old Victim: Warren County Prosecutor

Michael Davenport, of Easton, found the victim on Snapchat before the two met up in person, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

Davenport, who was 20 at the time, has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information as to Davneport’s whereabouts is urged to congaed the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office or Washington Township Police Department at 908-475-6275, or 908-689-1630.

