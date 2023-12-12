Fair 38°

PA Man Wanted For Sexually Abusing 14-Year-Old Victim: Warren County Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Pennsylvania is being sought by authorities in New Jersey who they say he engaged in sexual behavior with a teen.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
Michael Davenport, of Easton, found the victim on Snapchat before the two met up in person, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

Davenport, who was 20 at the time, has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information as to Davneport’s whereabouts is urged to congaed the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office or Washington Township Police Department at 908-475-6275, or 908-689-1630.

