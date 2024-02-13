PA Man Shoots, Kills Wife Of NJ Friend Who Took Him In, Dies Soon After: Authorities (Update)

Cheryl Schilling and her husband, Kevin, ran to an upstairs bedroom and closed the door after Armond Anthony Avitable grabbed a pump-action shotgun during an argument at their home in the Knowlton Township community of Columbia shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, they said.

Avitable then kicked open the door and fired two shotgun blasts, both of which hit the 58-year-old woman, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Avitable, 38, of East Stroudsburg, PA, ran outside and told neighbors who'd been enjoying an outdoor fire that he "had to shoot her because [Kevin Schilling] was coming for him," the prosecutor said.

He then unloaded two more shots into the house, tossed the shotgun in the neighbor's backyard and fled on foot, Pfeiffer said.

New Jersey State Police troopers who flooded the area found Avitable -- who was said to be "covered in tattoos" -- a short distance away at the intersection of Routes 46 and 80.

Avitable then "engaged the [troopers] in a physical altercation," Pfeiffer said. "He was subdued and taken into custody."

Avitable -- who sources said had ingested cocaine before the shooting -- suffered a medical emergency moments later, the prosecutor said.

He was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Pocono Medical Center at 9:01 p.m., he said.

Cheryl Schilling, who reportedly had been a United States Postal Service Carrier the past 9½ years, was pronounced dead at her Columbia Street home at 8:28 p.m.

Avitable apparently had been kicked out of his own home on Club House Drive during a domestic dispute earlier that day.

Seeking shelter, he called Kevin Schilling, the prosecutor said.

Schilling went to pick him up and brought Avitable back with him, Pfeiffer said.

They got there around 6 p.m., he said.

Then came horror.

State Police troopers from various barracks immediately responded, along with multiple ALS and BLS units. Area roadways were closed and the community was asked to shelter in place.

State Police troopers and detectives and investigators from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office worked deep into the night after the incident ended.

