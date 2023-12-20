PA Man Sentenced For Brutal Attack That Killed Warren County Mom, Son

Kyle Kaspereen, of the 1200 block of Butler Street in Easton, was sentenced to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison with a 30-year period of parole ineligibility on Wed., Dec. 20, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Kaspereen pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 31 to first-degree murder and aggravated assault following the Nov. 30, 2021 attack at Elaine and William “Bart” Trachin’s home on Wayne Street in Washington Borough.

Elaine was killed, while Bart was found taped to his wheelchair with a garbage bag over his head. He passed away two years later.

Kaspereen, then 24, was identified as a person of interest when investigators found that he had formerly lived in Washington and was previously at the home in regards to a motorcycle sale that didn’t end up happening.

Both of the Trachins’ wallets were missing, and investigators found that Kaspereen had conducted online searches about murders, police investigation tactics, and using credit/debit cards without PIN numbers before their attack had been publicly announced.

He was also caught deleting text messages that contradicted the statements he made to detectives, and his cell phone was found to be pinging from “at or near” the attack scene as it was happening, Daily Voice reported.

Surveillance footage and from hours after the attack shows Kaspereen walking across the Free Bridge from Phillipsburg into his hometown of Easton and dropping his mobile phone into the Delaware River, where it was later found by detectives, the Prosecutor added.

Meanwhile, a search of his apartment turned up a trash bag that matched the one found taped over Bart’s head, as well as an empty BB pistol box.

The case was handled by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office alongside the Washington Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and United States Secret Service.

