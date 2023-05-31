PA Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girls Ages 6, 7: Warren County Prosecutor

Andrew L. Lissitz, of the 300 block of Braeside Avenue in East Stroudsburg, was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree child endangerment, and first-degree aggravated sexual assault, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

The investigation began in July 2020 as Lissitz’s first victim reported being sexually abused at age six on two separate occasions.

Lissitz’s next victim, age seven, reported the abuse in September 2021, prompting the additional charges, investigators said.

Lissitz remained held in the Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, as well as police departments in Blairstown and Newton.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at (908) 475-6040 or (908) 475-6060.

