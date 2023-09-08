Over $4.7K In Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized As Phillipsburg Pair Charged With Distribution: PD

Khalil S. Thomas, 29, is facing two charges for distribution and three for possession with intent to distribute following the execution of a search warrant at his Fox Street home, which turned up 22 vials of crack cocaine worth about $2,080, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Friday, Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, Bilal Gordon, 33, was charged with three distribution offenses, three for possession with intent to distribute, and one for possession of paraphernalia following a search of his home on the 100 block of Filmore Street, which allegedly turned up an estimated $2,640 in crack cocaine and heroin.

Thomas was being held at the Warren County Jail, while a warrant was issued for Gordon’s arrest.

The investigation was carried out by the WCPO Narcotics Task Force, Phillipsburg Police Department, and New Jersey State Police.

