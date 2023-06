The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the afternoon crash at Perryville and Cooks Cross Road in Union Township.

Serious injuries prompted the need for a New Jersey State Police NorthStar helicopter, which landed at St. Catherine’s Church and transported the victim to a trauma center for further treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Daily Voice has reached out for additional details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.