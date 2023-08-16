Ohio Man, 44, Sexually Assaulted Minor In Warren County: Prosecutor

Michael Eaton, 44, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree child endangerment, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Wednesday, August 16 release.

Eaton, of Meadowbrook Drive in Zanesville, Ohio, “engaged the victim in acts of sexual penetration and contact while the victim was between the ages of five and six" on two occasions between 2019 and 2021, Pfeiffer said.

The incidents occurred while the Eaton had a legal duty to care for the victim, the prosecutor added.

Eaton was being held at the Zanesville County Jail in Ohio pending extradition to New Jersey.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit, the New Jersey State Police Washington Station, the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, the United States Marshal Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force-Newark Office, and the United States Marshal Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

