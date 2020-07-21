Warren Hills HS Grad Jake Irwin Dies, 22

The Washington community is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old Warren Hills High School graduate and Rutgers University student.

Jake P. Irwin died Tuesday, July 7. He was 22 years old.

Jake graduated high school in 2017 and went on to earn an associate’s degree in applied science from the Honors College at Raritan Valley Community College. He graduated Magna Cum Laude as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and had served as the Vice President of Finance of Enactus, the obituary says.

Jake further pursued higher education, studying civil engineering at Rutgers University, where he would have been starting his senior year.

He continued to participate in university groups and honor societies, including the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity, the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society, according to his obituary.

Jake is survived by his parents, Kelly Shelton and Joseph Irwin; his sister, Samantha Irwin; his grandparents, Catherine Shelton and Michael and Harri-Ann Irwin as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Click here to view Jake P. Irwin’s obituary on Knoll-Devoe Funeral Home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.