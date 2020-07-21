Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Police: Bergen Worker Caught Spitting In Officers’ Coffee
Obituaries

Warren Hills HS Grad Jake Irwin Dies, 22

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Jake Irwin
Jake Irwin Photo Credit: Facebook photo Jake Irwin

The Washington community is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old Warren Hills High School graduate and Rutgers University student.

Jake P. Irwin died Tuesday, July 7. He was 22 years old.

Jake graduated high school in 2017 and went on to earn an associate’s degree in applied science from the Honors College at Raritan Valley Community College. He graduated Magna Cum Laude as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and had served as the Vice President of Finance of Enactus, the obituary says.

Jake further pursued higher education, studying civil engineering at Rutgers University, where he would have been starting his senior year.

He continued to participate in university groups and honor societies, including the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity, the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society, according to his obituary.

Jake is survived by his parents, Kelly Shelton and Joseph Irwin; his sister, Samantha Irwin; his grandparents, Catherine Shelton and Michael and Harri-Ann Irwin as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Click here to view Jake P. Irwin’s obituary on Knoll-Devoe Funeral Home.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.