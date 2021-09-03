Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren County Native, Hiker Katie Lynn Kain Dies, 29

Valerie Musson
Email me
Warren County native and hiker Katie Lynn Kain died March 2 at the age of 29. Photo Credit: Facebook/Katie Lynn Kain

Kain attended Warren Hills High School and lived in Washington at the time of her death, her obituary says.

She loved hiking and spending time outdoors and most recently worked as a cashier, her memorial says.

Kain also enjoyed reading, art and spending time with those she loved.

Kain is survived by her father, Edward Emerich; stepmother, Michelle Emerich; brother, Joseph Emerich; sisters, Sarah Emerich and Natalie Emerich; grandmother, Janet Emerich; aunts, Maryann Emerich, Debbie Banasiak, and Judy Ramos; partner, Benjamin Griffith; and several other extended family members and close friends.

“Katie was a loving daughter and sister,” reads her obituary. “She will be remembered for her kind heart and vivacious personality.”

Kain’s memorial will be held at a future date.

Click here for the full obituary.

