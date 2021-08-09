Warren County Native, ‘Beautiful Soul’ Briana Healy Dies Suddenly At Age 38

Warren County native and “beautiful soul” Briana Healy died suddenly at her home in DeSoto, Missourri on August 27. She was 38.

Born in Newton, Healy graduated from Hackettstown High School in 2001, her obituary says.

Healy was known for her kind and compassionate soul and her love of reading. She was also an avid sports fan and loved the NY Yankees, North Carolina Panthers and Miami Heat.

“Her love for sports was strong she could give record year stats in such a way that was unbelievable for a young lady,” reads her obituary.

Healy’s relentless work ethic was evident in the various positions she held throughout the food service industry.

“She was patient and pleasant to her customers and to the staff that worked along with her,” her obituary says.

More than $6,000 had been raised as of Wednesday on a GoFundMe to help with the family’s funeral expenses.

“Briana had a beautiful soul and left an imprint on everyone she met,” reads the fundraiser. “With that being said, she will be missed by many.”

Healy’s funeral was held Wednesday at Cochran Funeral Home on High Street in Hackettstown.

Donations can be made in Healy’s memory to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or to a local food pantry.

“Briana grew up to become a strong independent, compassionate young lady any mother would be proud of,” her obituary says. “She was known to give a sunflower to many who needed a smile and one of her quotes, ‘a little sparkle makes it all better.’”

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Memory of Briana Healy’ on GoFundMe.

