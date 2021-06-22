Support Surges For Warren County Family After Beloved Mom, Wife Dies From Sudden Head Trauma

Support is surging for the family of beloved Warren County mother and wife Lisa Moyer, who died from serious head trauma after an unexpected fall.

Moyer, described as an “amazing” mother of two daughters and stepmother to a daughter and son, was declared brain dead June 18 and taken off life support the next day after suffering a “massive blow to her head” from a fall, according to a fundraiser launched by her daughter, Jillienne Moyer.

“My mother was a wonderful woman and she fought through many hardships throughout the course of her life,” Jillienne writes. “She tried hard to be the mom she thought her kids deserved…She did the best she could to hold herself together and she will be so very missed.”

Moyer was also a loving grandmother to three grandchildren, the fundraiser says.

Moyer’s family remains in shock and had “barely 24 hours” to process the tragic loss, her daughter says.

“We were not expecting this tragic event and now we are coming to you all for help during this time of grief and coming to terms with what happened,” Jillienne writes on the fundraiser, which had garnered more than $1,300 since its creation on June 20.

The proceeds will be used to for Moyer’s memorial service and family expenses.

“Any donation would be greatly appreciated,” reads the fundraiser. “Make sure to hug your parents because you never know when their time will come.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Sudden Head Trauma Leads to Death of Mom and Wife’ on GoFundMe.

