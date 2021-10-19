Support Surges For Family Of Beloved Warren County Dad Found Dead Days After Motorcycle Crash

Support is on the rise for the family of beloved Warren County father Edward Gavin Mitchell, who was reported missing last week and found dead several days later following a motorcycle crash.

Mitchell left his Belvidere home on his motorcycle on Oct. 8 and was found dead in Hope Township Oct. 13.

More than $1,600 had been raised as of Tuesday on a GoFundMe for Mitchell’s final expenses.

Remembered as a “gentle giant,” Mitchell cared deeply for his many close friends and family members and had recently taken on the responsibility of caring for his mother, Sharon and 12-year-old nephew, Solomon.

“Gavin stepped up to the plate time and again to be a wonderful support and contributor to the well being of his mom and his nephew of whom he was a very involved Uncle sharing custodial duties over time,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Elisa Isaksen Hodge and Bill Charles.

Mitchell also leaves behind two adored children, Gavin Robert Mitchell and Jaiden Kimberly Mitchell, who live in Maine with their mother.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rally and celebration of life are being planned in Mitchell’s honor, the fundraiser says.

“Gavin was a gentle giant of a man who loved to ride,” reads the campaign. “May he be remembered for all the great things he did for his family, friends and strangers alike.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘E. Gavin Mitchell Memorial Fund’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.