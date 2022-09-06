Support Rises For Family Of Devoted Warren County Mom After Death From Liver Cancer, 56

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of a devoted Warren County mother who died following a courageous battle with liver cancer.

Mary Beth Paul died at her home in Alpha on Thursday, June 2 from hepatocellular carcinoma at the age of 56.

Born in Allentown, Mary worked as an assistant teacher at Rainbow Child Care Center and had previously operated an in-home daycare center, her obituary says.

She was a graduate of the Allentown School of Cosmetology and was known for her love of nature, animals, and baking.

Above all, Mary was fiercely devoted to her family and her two daughters, Isabella and Lindsey, who were the “light of her life,” her memorial says.

In addition to her daughters, Mary leaves behind a brother, David; a sister, Kathleen Pany; her beloved dogs, Lizzy, Louie, Honey Bee and Shadow; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $1,600 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Thursday, June 9 for Mary’s funeral expenses.

“In 2019 Mary Beth Paul was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma after discovering one tumor on her liver,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Cheyenne Kurtz.

“This was maintained in with chemoembolizations up until April of this year where she found out it had spread to her lungs. By the next few weeks, the tumors spread in both size and number, and was aggressive to the point where treatment would not have provided her much more time on this earth.”

Mary’s funeral was held at Devlin Funeral Home in Phillipsburg on Sunday, June 5.

“I can still hear her laughter in the halls of the center, she loved to sit on the baby room floor and hang with the babies,” reads a tribute on Mary’s obituary.

“She was a special lady, so much spunk and sass. She loved her daughters more than anything.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Memory of Mary Beth Paul’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.