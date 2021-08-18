Contact Us
Obituaries

PJ Angele Of Flemington Dies, 31

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
PJ Angele
PJ Angele Photo Credit: PJ Angele Facebook photo

Paul "PJ" Angele of Flemington died on July 30 at Phoenixville Hospital Tower Health in Chester, PA. He was 31 years old.

PJ graduated from Hunterdon Central Regional High School (Class of 2008) and had been working as a handyman for Happy Homes Maintenance the last two years, his obituary says.

His obituary remembers him as the life of the party, with a passion for hiking, tattoos and the great outdoors.

Committal was private.

