Phillipsburg Native, Professional PA Casino Dealer Stephanie Sepkowski Dies, 27

Phillipsburg native and professional Pennsylvania casino dealer Stephanie Irene Sepkowski died April 28 at the age of 27.

Sepkowski was born at Warren Hospital and raised in Phillipsburg, her obituary says.

She worked as a professional dealer at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem and was formerly employed at Opdyke Lumber and Jimmy’s Hot Dogs in Phillipsburg, her memorial says.

Sepkowski loved playing video games — especially Pokemon. She was also known for her caring, compassionate and nonjudgmental soul.

While Sepkowski battled addiction as a teen, she had reached eight years of sobriety before being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and succumbing once again to the disease, her memorial says.

“What the disease did not take however, was her genuine loving spirit, which shone through all the adversities that life threw at her over the years,” reads her obituary.

Sepkowski is survived by her mother, Carolyn Sepkowski; her longtime partner, William Francis; her sister, Samantha Sepkowski; her uncles, Mark and Eric Sepkowski, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

“Though her life sadly ended long before she was able to fully give her light into the world, the world is better because of the love she gave, and the love that remains,” her memorial says.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.