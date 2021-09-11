Phillipsburg Native, Bangor HS Grad Ross Heyer, Jr. Dies At Age 35

Phillipsburg native and Bangor High School graduate Ross Allen Heyer, Jr. died Oct. 18 at the age of 35.

A resident of East Bangor, Heyer graduated from Bangor High School in 2004, his obituary says.

Heyer served in the U.S. Army and enrolled in online college classes after getting medically discharged, his memorial says.

Heyer is survived by his parents, Ross Allen Heyer, Sr. and Judi (Jennings) Bartholomew; sister, Reve Compton; two brothers, Seth and Gabriel Heyer; two nephews, Damon Still and Liam Compton; maternal grandmother, Janet Cruver; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Heyer’s funeral services will be held privately.

“Ross was a great person and friend to many,” reads a post on Heyer’s obituary guest book.

“He will be greatly missed.”

