Penn State Mourns Loss Of First Student To Die Of COVID-19, Allentown Man, 21

Penn State University is mourning the death of a 21-year-old student who died of COVID-19 complications.

Juan Garcia, of Allentown, PA, died Tuesday of respiratory failure and coronavirus complications, university officials said.

Garcia is the first known COVID-19 fatality among Penn State students, officials said.

More than $21,000 had been raised as of Saturday on a GoFundMe for Garcia's funeral expenses.

"He was an amazing son, big brother and friend to all," campaign founder Guillermo Castillo writes.

"His memory will forever live within our hearts. Let's remember the incredible young man he was on this earth."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.