‘Loved By All:’ Warren Hills High School Graduate Kenneth VanCamp Dies At Age 25

Warren Hills High School graduate Kenneth Ryan VanCamp died July 24 at the age of 25. Photo Credit: Facebook/Kenneth VanCamp

Warren Hills High School graduate Kenneth Ryan VanCamp died July 24 at the age of 25.

Born in Hackettstown, VanCamp grew up in Warren County and lived in Phillipsburg at the time of his death, his obituary says.

VanCamp was married to his high school sweetheart, Ashley (Anton) VanCamp for four years and had spent a total of 10 years together, his memorial says.

VanCamp was known for his skill and passion for bowling as well as his one-of-a-kind sense of humor and for “bringing a smile to people's faces.”

“He was a strong fighter who was full of life and loved by all those who knew him,” reads his memorial.

In addition to his wife, VanCamp is survived by his parents, Kenneth VanCamp and Ernestine Gagakis; brother Pano Gagakis and his wife Liz; sister Melissa Stanneck; and his nephews, Andrew, Adam, Alex, Anthony and Anthony.

Click here to view the full obituary of Kenneth Ryan VanCamp.

