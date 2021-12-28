Longtime Phillipsburg School District Secretary, Beloved Mom Kristal Bisher Dies

Phillipsburg native, longtime school district secretary and beloved mother Kristal Bisher died at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus on Dec. 26.

A proud Phillipsburg High School graduate, Bisher had worked at her hometown district as a secretary in several different buildings for more than 25 years, according to a touching tribute on the superintendent’s Facebook page.

She had most recently worked as Payroll Secretary at the Education Center, the post says.

“For those that knew her, you can certainly attest that Kristal was one of the most kind-hearted, wonderful individuals you could ever meet,” reads the post.

Meanwhile, more than $12,300 had been raised on GoFundMe in less than 24 hours for Bisher’s family, including her young daughter, Isabella.

“Whatever her role in the district, Kristal brought laughter and smiles to her colleagues, as well as the students with whom she served,” the campaign says.

Bisher was also remembered as a beloved “dance mom” for more than a decade, according to another heartfelt social media tribute.

“A life taken way too soon,” writes Cinthia Burger.

“Kristal was one of the sweetest people I ever met…She had this laughter and smile that was so contagious! You could find her in the lobby dancing and having a good time.”

In addition to her daughter, Bisher is survived by her mother, Judy Haley, who also works as a district secretary at Special Services, as well as her husband, Rusty, and numerous extended family members and close friends.

Bisher’s funeral arrangements are pending.

“Kristal was loved by all who knew her and will be missed tremendously,” reads the GoFundMe. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her entire family.”

