‘Incomprehensible:' NJ Salutatorian, Aspiring Doctor Suffers Fatal Fall During Hiking Trip, 18

New Jersey high school salutatorian and aspiring doctor at Cornell University Benjamin Paul Daus died Sunday, Jan. 23 after falling during a waterfall hike in Kauai, Hawaii. He was 18.

Described as a “miracle child,” Daus earned the title of Salutatorian for the class of 2021 at Hunterdon Central Regional High School, his obituary says.

Daus was a freshman at Cornell University, where he was studying to become a doctor.

He had a huge range of talents and interests, including jazz and marching bands, playing the piano and saxophone, fencing, civic engagement, speaking French, and traveling, according to his memorial.

“Benjamin was referred to as an ‘old soul’, ‘wise beyond his years,’ and a ‘modern-day renaissance man’, humbly grounded and effortlessly impressive,” his obituary says.

“Benjamin believed in diversity with great passion and he wished for peaceful harmony in this world, consistently spreading his own light and love to positively impact every person that he met.”

Daus is survived by his loving parents, Ann & Paul Daus; maternal grandfather, Albert J. Bult, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, close friends, and his adoring dog, Scottie.

Daus’s funeral visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 at Countryside Funeral Home on Route 202 North in Three Bridges.

A celebration of life will be held in the future.

“We cannot put into words the depth of our gratitude for the divine gift of Benjamin for 18 years in our lives,” reads his obituary. “He was and always will be our greatest love, and we are deeply honored to have been and continue to be his parents for eternity."

"We are forever changed by the gift of Benjamin. And everything we do in life now will be in honor of Benjamin, our beautiful beloved son.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Benjamin Paul Daus.

