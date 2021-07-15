Hunterdon County Native, Former Member Of 3 Rescue Squads Joshua Dixon Dies At Age 37

Hunterdon County native and former member of three rescue squads Joshua Ryan Dixon died at his home on July 9 at the age of 37.

Born in Raritan Township, Dixon graduated from Glen Gardner’s Voorhees High School in 2002 before moving to Summerville, South Carolina about four years ago, his obituary says.

Before relocating, Dixon had served as a member of rescue squads in High Bridge, Quakertown and Pattenburg, his memorial says.

Dixon worked as a Food Service Supervisor at Charleston Airport in Charleston, SC at the time of his death, his obituary says.

In his free time, Dixon loved cooking, skydiving, jet skiing and boating. He was also a passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Dixon was a beloved son and an uncle to 10 nieces and nephews.

Dixon is survived by his loving parents, Mark Dixon and Jeannette Evans Dixon; sister; Kelly Jean Meyer; Half-brother, Mark Dixon; Half-sister, Jessica Winthrop; nieces and nephews; Sebastian, Brookelynn, Delaney, Thomas, Aurora, Landen, Alexis, JJ, Adam and Joseph; as well as his cat, Mei Mei and his lifelong best friend; Michael Wolfsen.

Dixon’s calling hours will be held Saturday at the Naughright-Scarponi Funeral Home on Main Street in High Bridge.

Click here for the full obituary.

