Obituaries

Hunterdon County Motorcyclist Dies In Hospital Weeks After Crash, 24

Valerie Musson
Steven Montero, a 24-year-old Hunterdon County motorcyclist, has succumbed to his injuries in the hospital several weeks after a serious crash near a local high school.
A 24-year-old Hunterdon County motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries in the hospital several weeks after a serious crash near a local high school.

Steven Montero, of Flemington, was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital following the Saturday, June 4 crash at the intersection near Hunterdon Central Regional High School, DailyVoice.com reported.

He spent several weeks in a medically-induced coma and was pronounced dead on Sunday, June 26, according to an update on a GoFundMe created for the family’s expenses.

Montero was remembered as an “amazing son, brother, and friend,” according to the campaign, which had raised more than $7,800.

His organs have been donated and will be used to save the lives up five or six people in need, the campaign says.

“We know Steven was loved by so many people and he always shared his bright light no matter where he went,” reads the fundraiser.

“Although no longer physically here, he will live on forever in all of us in our hearts and memories.”

Funeral services were pending.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

