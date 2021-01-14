Hunterdon County Mother Of 4, First Aid Squad Volunteer Jamie Perez Dies, 37

Support is surging for the family of Jamie Lea Perez, a Hunterdon County mother of four and longtime first aid squad volunteer who died at home on Jan. 1 at the age of 37.

Born in Somerville, Perez grew up in Lebanon Township and graduated from Voorhees High School in 2002, her obituary says.

Perez was known for loving her family and friends, as well as for being a “country girl” with a passion for the outdoors, her obit says. She attended the Warren County Fair each year and loved to participate in tractor pulls and mud bogging.

Perez also served for five years as a member of the Lebanon Township First Aid Squad, her memorial says.

Above all, Perez loved being a mother and caring for her four children.

A GoFundMe for Perez’s family has garnered more than $18,000 in donations since its creation on Jan. 2.

“She loved her kids unconditionally and did everything in her power to be the best mom she could be,” reads the fundraiser. “Not only could you see her love for the kids, the way they looked at her would melt your heart.”

The proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for funeral expenses and ongoing family support.

“Her husband now has the hard task of raising their children without her,” the fundraiser says.

“Adrian is a hardworking dad who now has to support his kids and figure out how to be both mom and dad. The kids will have to figure how to live without mommy and that is so heartbreaking to have to comprehend.”

Perez is survived by her loving husband, Adrian Perez; her children, Devon, Harper, Adrian, and Payton; her mother, Ann Marie Gabriel and her husband Warren; her father, Jeffrey Monahan and his wife Jennifer; her grandparents, Patricia and Charles D'Hulster; her brothers, Warren Gabriel, Thomas Gabriel, Derek Monahan, and Ryan Monahan; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Perez’s celebration of life will be held in the Spring.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Please help the family of Jamie Perez’ on GoFundMe.

