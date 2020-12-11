Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Family Of Bergen County Realtors, Board Director Charged In $4.7 Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme
Obituaries

Hunterdon County High School Graduate, Dad Austin Gary Williams Dies, 36

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hunterdon County high school graduate and father of two Austin Gary Williams died Nov. 9 at the age of 36.
Hunterdon County high school graduate and father of two Austin Gary Williams died Nov. 9 at the age of 36. Photo Credit: Austin Williams via Facebook

Hunterdon County high school graduate and father of two Austin Gary Williams died Nov. 9 at the age of 36.

Williams was born Dec. 12, 1983 in Somerville and graduated from North Hunterdon Regional High School in Annandale, his obituary says.

He previously worked in the Greenhouse at the Hunterdon Developmental Center of Clinton with more recent experience at the ISE America of Broadway, according to his obit.

Williams was also a member of River of Life Church in Phillipsburg. He lived in Bethlehem, PA at the time of his death, his memorial says.

Williams was known for his friendly demeanor and passion for landscaping and construction.

He also had a fierce love for his two children, Logan Ryan Williams and Helen Rose Williams, as well as his stepchildren, Angel and Annabella, his obit says.

In addition to his children, Williams is survived by his mother, Yvonne; his wife of two years Crystal Spargo Williams, his stepbrother, Gary Williams Jr., and numerous extended family members and close friends.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.