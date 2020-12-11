Hunterdon County High School Graduate, Dad Austin Gary Williams Dies, 36

Hunterdon County high school graduate and father of two Austin Gary Williams died Nov. 9 at the age of 36.

Williams was born Dec. 12, 1983 in Somerville and graduated from North Hunterdon Regional High School in Annandale, his obituary says.

He previously worked in the Greenhouse at the Hunterdon Developmental Center of Clinton with more recent experience at the ISE America of Broadway, according to his obit.

Williams was also a member of River of Life Church in Phillipsburg. He lived in Bethlehem, PA at the time of his death, his memorial says.

Williams was known for his friendly demeanor and passion for landscaping and construction.

He also had a fierce love for his two children, Logan Ryan Williams and Helen Rose Williams, as well as his stepchildren, Angel and Annabella, his obit says.

In addition to his children, Williams is survived by his mother, Yvonne; his wife of two years Crystal Spargo Williams, his stepbrother, Gary Williams Jr., and numerous extended family members and close friends.

