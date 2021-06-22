'Good Soul:' Award-Winning Warren County Musician, Photographer Jack Williams Dies At Age 32

Award-winning musician and photographer Jack Allen Williams died at his Warren County home on June 14 at the age of 32.

Born in Raritan Township, Williams grew up in High Bridge before spending time in Annandale and settling in Washington, his obituary says.

Williams graduated from Voorhees High School in Glen Gardner and went on to earn the Bernie Worrell award for musical excellence at Raritan Valley Community College, where he graduated with highest honors, his memorial says.

Williams performed with numerous local bands as an accomplished guitar player and composer. He also worked as a freelance photographer, according to his obituary.

Williams was known for his “good soul” with an “infectious laugh” who brought endless joy and love to all those around him.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Sandra Allen Williams, and his sister, Karen Williams.

Donations can be made in Williams’ memory to Rawhiderescue.org.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.