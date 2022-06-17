Devoted North Jersey Acupuncturist, Clinic Owner Dies Unexpectedly, 42

Devoted North Jersey acupuncturist and clinic owner Dr. Marcy Ann L'Hommedieu died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 25 at the age of 42.

Born in Dover, Marcy grew up in Warren County, where she attended North Warren Regional High School, her obituary and social media pages say.

Marcy then moved to the Sunshine State, earning her bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University and her doctorate in acupuncture from the Atlantic Institute of Oriental Medicine, her memorial says.

Marcy later returned to New Jersey and founded AcuVitality with locations in both Blairstown and Andover. She was known for her dedication to her work and loved giving her patients the best treatment possible.

“She loved helping her patients and using her methods to get them to the best version of themselves,” reads her memorial.

Marcy also loved softball and other outdoor activities, particularly hunting and fishing.

Above all, Marcy was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, teammate, and friend to many.

Marcy leaves behind her loving parents, Victoria (nee Townsend) L'Hommedieu and Arthur C. L'Hommedieu; sisters, Deborah Pawlikowski and Donna Mosner and her husband Rod; nephew, Kyle; niece, Lauren; dogs, Hayden and Brody; as well as countless friends.

Marcy’s interment was held privately at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Marcy’s honor can be made to the American Cancer Society.

“Marcy L'Hommedieu will remain in our hearts forever," reads a tribute on Marcy's memorial. "We will miss you and cherish the great memories we had over the years."

