Beloved Warren County Native, Landscaping Team Leader Dies Suddenly, 36

Beloved Warren County native and landscaping team leader Kevin Charles Schiereck died unexpectedly on Monday, April 11. He was 36.

Born in Freehold, Kevin grew up in Oxford, where he attended Warren Hills Regional High School, his obituary says.

Kevin had most recently been employed as a team leader and climber for a Nelson Property Services, according to his memorial and social media pages.

Kevin had a big heart and was known for his incredible love for both children and animals. He bred cockatiels and hatched oriental golden pheasants as a boy before developing a passion for coonhounds, having several as pets — Coonie, Kate, Lady, Rebel, Nala, and Annabelle, his memorial says.

Kevin was also an outdoorsman and loved hunting. He won numerous awards and came in first place in several competitions.

Kevin leaves behind his loving parents, Kimberly Schmiedeke and Lawrence Schriereck; sister, Jennifer Schiereck; grandmother, Evelyn Schmiedeke; as well as countless extended family members and dear friends, several of whom shared touching tributes on social media:

“You were always a true hearted friend to me,” writes Corey Faulkner.

“I love you always.”

Kevin’s memorial was held at Knoll-DeVoe Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Washington on Wednesday, April 27.

Donations can be made in Kevin’s memory to his page on ShatterProof.

“There was no better son, brother or friend, someone you could count on through good times and bad,” reads Kevin’s ShatterProof profile.

“He was always willing to help you through the tough times regardless of what it cost him, and he deeply felt the pain of others.”

Click here to view/donate on ShatterProof.

