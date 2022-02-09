Beloved Hunterdon County Native, Former Farm Manager Dies, 42

Beloved Hunterdon County native and former farm manager Frederick Michael Ubel died on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the age of 42.

Born in Somerville, Frederick lived in New Jersey his entire life and in Kingwood at the time of his death, his obituary and social media pages say.

Frederick worked for several years at Jone’s Farm, starting as a dairy worker in 2014 and eventually moving up to farm manager, a position he held until last year, according to his memorial.

Frederick loved caring for the animals on the farm and would always regale his family with stories of the day’s tales.

He also loved cooking and would spend hours browsing the Internet for new recipes.

“The odds were good that you could find him in the kitchen making meals for himself and family,” reads his obituary. “Only then to see him drench what he just made in hot sauce because he liked the heat.”

Above all, Frederick was known as an endlessly caring and kind friend with a one-of-a-kind personality.

“Fred's personality was as large as life,” his obituary says. “He would do anything for the ones he loved and cared about.”

Frederick leaves behind his sister, Jennifer Ubel, and several extended family members and friends.

Frederick’s services are being held privately.

“A life taken from this world way too soon,” his memorial says. “To know Fred was to love him. Rest in peace.”

