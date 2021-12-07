Beloved Hunterdon County Native Charles Brighthaupt, Jr. Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle, 41

Beloved Hunterdon County resident Charles “Chip” Edward Brighthaupt, Jr. died Sunday at Hunterdon Medical Center following a long and valiant battle with a rare form of cancer known as Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He was 41 years old.

A lifelong Ringoes resident, Brighthaupt graduated from Hunterdon Central Regional High School before attending Raritan Valley Community College, where he studied computer aided drafting with dreams of becoming an architect, his obituary says.

Brighthaupt flourished with his studies and was successful in completing the preliminary CAD certification, though he eventually was unable to continue due to his prolonged illness, according to his memorial.

Brighthaupt was also an active Boy Scout before his diagnosis and worked as both a cook and counselor-in-training at Yards Creek Scout Reservation.

In his free time, Brighthaupt loved attending car shows, building remote control cars and customizing his Infiniti G37x Sport.

Brighthaupt was remembered for his caring, loving and outgoing personality and unwavering ability to put a smile on others’ faces.

“He was a kind, funny, caring and loving young man who stood proud in the face of challenge after challenge, bravely fighting until the end,” his obituary says. “He will be missed and fondly remembered by all.”

Several friends and family members shared their grief at Brighthaupt’s passing on social media:

Brighthaupt is survived by his loving parents, Charles and Sharon Brighthaupt; his sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Donato Colucci; his niece and nephew, Hailee and Owen Colucci, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Brighthaupt’s celebration of life will be held Dec. 19 at Branchburg Funeral Home on Route 202 South in Branchburg.

Donations can be made in Brighthaupt’s memory to the Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at RWJUH.

