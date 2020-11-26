Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Obituaries

Beloved Basketball Player, 20, Killed In Warren County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jermaine Knight
Jermaine Knight Photo Credit: Wendy Emanuel Facebook

A 20-year-old Stewartsville driver was killed in an early-morning crash on County Road 621 Thursday, New Jersey State Police said.

Jermaine Knight was in a 2005 Nissan Altima when he veered off the highway to the right and hit several trees, then overturned just before 1 a.m., authorities said.

Knight was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead.

More than $12,700 had been raised as of Thursday night on a GoFundMe launched in Knight's memory.

Knight played basketball for Rosemont College, and previously for Phillipsburg High School.

He was remembered as a kind and respectful person, and loving older brother.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.