Beloved Basketball Player, 20, Killed In Warren County Crash

A 20-year-old Stewartsville driver was killed in an early-morning crash on County Road 621 Thursday, New Jersey State Police said.

Jermaine Knight was in a 2005 Nissan Altima when he veered off the highway to the right and hit several trees, then overturned just before 1 a.m., authorities said.

Knight was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead.

More than $12,700 had been raised as of Thursday night on a GoFundMe launched in Knight's memory.

Knight played basketball for Rosemont College, and previously for Phillipsburg High School.

He was remembered as a kind and respectful person, and loving older brother.

