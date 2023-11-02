‘Nowhere Else To Run:’ Police Nab Man Driving Porsche Stolen Out Of Warren County (Video)

The 2021 Porsche Macan was found parked on Nepperhan Avenue by Yonkers Police, who were made aware of the theft by a call from the dealership in Great Meadows after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lauren Court and tracked to the area earlier in the week, the department said Wednesday, Nov. 1.

About 25 minutes later, a man approached the stolen Porche and unlocked it using a key fob.

When officers tried to make an arrest, the man ran away, prompting a team effort from PO Denyssenko, who chased after him, and PO Creary, who pursued him in her vehicle and cut him off around the corner.

“Seeing that he had nowhere else to run, the male surrendered himself and was safely apprehended by the officers,” police said.

The suspect, Jayden Martell, 20, of Newark, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Meanwhile, the stolen vehicle and key fob were secured to be returned to the owner.

“A few takeaways here,” Yonkers Police said.

“Don’t take things that don’t belong to you, don’t run from the police, and avoid both of those evil deeds in Yonkers. We will apprehend you and deliver you to the court system to pay for your crimes.”

Scroll down to watch the full video clip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.