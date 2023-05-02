North Jersey Tech Leader June Gabel Leaves ‘Unparalleled Legacy' After Brain Cancer Death At 45

June Patricia Gabel of Whitehouse Station died on Tuesday, April 25, her obituary says.

A Branchburg native, June graduated from Somerset County Vocational & Technical Schools in 1995, says her social media page.

June was the director of program management at the JS Group, as well as a “constant” at Channel Partners Conference & Expo, according to her memorial.

Her colleagues described her as kind, compassionate, and always ready to help — a constant source of warmth and light to those around her.

June first joined the firm as an office manager in the 1990s and worked her way up to the role of director of operations. After stepping away to have children, June returned in 2019 as the company was being re-launched.

June is known for creating the #savethechannel movement, which is designed to “help the channel be profitable and results-driven while ensuring the health of the industry,” her obituary says.

Those lucky enough to have known June describe her legacy as “unparalleled,” and one “that will continue to inspire future generations of channel leaders…She will be remembered as a kind person, as a helper, as a relentless worker, and as an industry champion.”

“June was the backbone of our firm, always helping, always involved, and always connected in every way,” said Janet Schijns, CEO at JS Group. “She loved the channel and worked every day to ensure that our teams continued our mission to #savethechannel. Her loss is felt by our entire team as she was a member of our JSG family, and the gap she leaves in our hearts will be forever felt.”

June was initially diagnosed with Glioblastoma in September 2021, and despite undergoing surgery, found that it had grown back, according to a GoFundMe launched in September 2022 that raised more than $24,600 before donations were turned off.

In late February 2023, June entered hospice care, and another GoFundMe was launched to prepare for her funeral expenses.

“Thank you for following my journey," June wrote at the time. “Please continue to pray for me but mostly for my family.”

Nearly $5,900 had been raised as of Tuesday, May 2.

“Although we [were] aware of her grim diagnosis with a glioblastoma, we were not prepared for the hole it’s left in our hearts,” reads the campaign. “We are absolutely devastated by June’s passing and our family is struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the cremation and service.”

June’s surviving family members include her two loving sons, Justin Gabel and Brendon Gabel; stepdaughters, Ashley Gabel and Caitlin Gabel; husband, Robert Gabel; mother, Patty (Blaine) Joho; brother, Anthony Suriano; sister, Elizabeth Crooks; granddaughter, Ivy Gabel, and many more.

Tributes flooded social media following June’s tragic passing as well:

“While June came from a humble background, she never stopped giving her children everything she had,” reads the fundraiser. “And for that my brothers, sister and I will be forever indebted.”

June’s celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at Cuoco Funeral Home in Somerville.

“The name June evokes summer, sunshine, flowers and beauty, and Gabel’s personality spurs the feelings those words convey,” said Jasmina Muller, VP, global channel sales at ScienceLogic. “She was always happy. She was always so good from a business and professional standpoint.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Preparing for Funeral Costs for June Gabel’ campaign on GoFundMe.

“June was also the epitome of a supermom,” said Muller. “I don’t know how she worked and went through it all... She never gave up. She really pushed through as much as she could. That woman was strong, and she fought until the end.”

