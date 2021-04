It’s a winner! A pair of lottery tickets sold in Essex and Hunterdon counties will split a jackpot of more than $891,000.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing were 19, 27, 33, 44, and 45. The XTRA number was 03.

The tickets were sold at Pintus Quick Stop on Franklin Street in Bloomfield and Perryville Wine & Spirits on Rt. 173 in Hampton.

The winning tickets are worth $445,676 each.

