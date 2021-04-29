Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
White House Declares These 5 NJ Counties Disaster Areas During January Nor'easter

Cecilia Levine
Harvey Cedars (Ocean County) on Feb. 3, 2021.
Harvey Cedars (Ocean County) on Feb. 3, 2021. Photo Credit: Harvey Cedars PD

President Joe Biden offered federal funding to five New Jersey counties declared disaster areas after being heavily affected by a winter storm last January, White House officials announced.

Cape May, Morris, Ocean, Sussex, and Warren were made eligible on Wednesday to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

The Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 storm buried northern areas under several feet of snow while communities along the Jersey Shore were severely damaged by the tides.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments, the White House said.

