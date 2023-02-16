WATCH OUT: Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies In Raritan Township

A public health alert has been issued in Hunterdon County where a rabid skunk was found.

The skunk tested positive for rabies in Raritan Township on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to the Hunterdon County Health Department.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus.

The rabid animal had been in the area of County Route 523, Wisteria Court, Stillwater Lane and Village Glen Road, health officials said.

Residents who may have had contact with this skunk between Jan. 31 and Feb. 13 should notify their primary care physician immediately.

