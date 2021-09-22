Contact Us
Warren County Police Rescue Distressed Deer With Antlers Stuck In Fence [WATCH]

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

Police in Warren County quickly and carefully rescued a distressed deer who was found with its antlers stuck in a fence.

Washington Township police officers Overko, Wheeler and Peco were called Tuesday to the scene, where the rescue was captured in a brief but heartwarming video.

The officers can be heard cooperating and working to keep the animal safe as they free its antlers from the mass of fencing.

“We’re gonna go on five,” one of the officers is heard saying just seconds before carefully stepping back and releasing the deer, who then sprung up and galloped back into the woods.

“Great job WTPD!” the department said.

Scroll down to watch the 23-second clip on the department’s Facebook page.

