UPDATE: Raccoon That Attacked Elderly Man In Hunterdon County Park Tests Rabies Positive

The raccoon that attacked a 79-year-old man in a Hunterdon County park over the weekend tested positive for rabies, authorities said.

The animal attacked the man at Christie Hoffman Farm Park in Tewksbury around 7 p.m. Friday, police said.

Tewksbury Township police urge anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon to notify their primary care physician or the Hunterdon Medical Center Emergency Room to discuss concerns and treatment options.

Residents are also reminded to avoid picking up stray animals and to vaccinate pets against the virus.

“Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus, authorities said. “The virus is found in the saliva of a rabid animal and is transmitted by a bite, or possibly by saliva of an open cut or the eyes. The disease is transmitted from animals to human or from animals to other animals. Left untreated, humans can be protected by receiving rabies prophylaxis after exposure.”

For a listing of upcoming free rabies clinics, visit the Hunterdon County Department of Health Info Line website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.