Support Surges For Lambertville's ‘Sweetheart Chef' Recovering After Major Heart Attack

Support is on the rise for Lambertville’s “sweetheart chef” and dedicated dad Alexander Cormier who is recovering after a major heart attack.

Cormier, chef at the Broadmoor Restaurant on N. Union Street, suffered the episode on Monday, March 28, according to a GoFundMe launched for his ongoing expenses.

He then underwent bypass surgery and is continuing to recover — all while taking care of his son, Noah, the campaign says.

“We all know Alex for his generosity and his love for people and cooking at the Broadmoor/Rick’s in Lambertville,” reads the fundraiser.

“In order for Alex to recover, he cannot work for several months. Alex has his son Noah to support and still needs to pay his bills.”

The Broadmoor Restaurant has shared the campaign several times on its page, describing Cormier as a “sweet chef.”

Nearly $29,000 had been raised as of Friday, April 14, surpassing the campaign’s initial goal of $20,000 in just ten days.

“Please help Alex recover with peace of mind,” reads the fundraiser. “Any donation will be greatly appreciated.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Our Sweetheart Chef Alex Recover’ on GoFundMe.

