Support Surges For Beloved Hunterdon County School Worker Who 'Barely Survived' Flash Flood

Support is on the rise for a beloved Hunterdon County school grounds supervisor who friends say "barely survived" a severe flash flood.

Jeff Munsey, the Supervisor of Grounds and Buildings for Delaware Township School, is known and loved for his passion and dedication for the school community, according to a GoFundMe created for his family.

“He is a shining star at DTS,” writes campaign organizer Jessica Stahl of Stockton.

“All the kids love him and we all depend on him to keep our school safe.”

After receiving an alert on Sept. 1 that the school had flooded, Munsey rushed to the building but was stopped in his tracks by the Wickecheoke's flooding waters, Stahl says.

“His car was swept by the water and he barely survived,” Stahl writes.

More than $5,100 had been raised as of Tuesday, putting the family more than one-third of the way toward the campaign’s $15,000 goal since its creation on Oct. 29.

The proceeds will be used to help the family purchase a new vehicle.

“Please donate whatever you can,” writes Stahl. “Every bit will help!”

