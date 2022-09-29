Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Stray Cat Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County After Having Litter Of Kittens

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Route 202/31 in Ringoes/East Amwell Township
Intersection of Route 202/31 in Ringoes/East Amwell Township Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Pixabay/sheilovealways)

A stray cat tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County after having a litter of kittens, health officials said.

The feline was found near Frontage Road and Old York Road near the intersection of Route 202/31 in Ringoes/East Amwell Township and tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The cat was a friendly female black and brown tabby that had had a litter about four weeks ago, officials said.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the animal between Friday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 23 to see their primary care physician or the Hunterdon Medical Center Emergency Room to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal is considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, call the Hunterdon County Health Services line at 908-788-1351. The East Amwell Township Animal Control Officer, Carolyn Murphy, can be reached at 609-915-9013.

