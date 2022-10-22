Seasoned Skydiver, 37, Dies In Hunterdon County Accident

A 37-year-old Michigan man identified in news reports as a skydiving master died in a skydiving accident in Hunterdon County.

Brandon M. Jackson was lying in a field near the airport runway when first responders arrived to the crash near the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria on Friday, Oct. 21, New Jersey State Police said.

Jackson is identified in this 2018 LehighValleyLive article as a tandem-master for Skydive Jersey (which appears to now be called Garden State Skydiving). According to his LinkedIn profile, Jackson is a former US Marine and Instructor/ Rigger at GSS is located at 70 Airport Road in Alexandria.

Garden State Skydiving didn't immediately respond to Daily Voice's information requests placed Saturday, Oct. 22.

The The Federal Aviation Administration was assisting in the investigation. No further details were released.

