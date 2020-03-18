Route 22 Lane Closures Begin For Intersection Improvements Project

Lanes in both directions on Route 22 in Lopatcong Township have started to close daily for electrical and curb work.

As the Route 22 Intersection Improvements project at I-78 Logistics Park continues in Lopatcong, a single right lane in both directions between Roseberry Street and where Route 22 and Route 57 split will be closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Wednesday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a release.

The lane will be closed for approximately eight weeks for sidewalk construction, underground electrical work and concrete curb work, officials said.

The Route 22 Intersection Improvements project at I-78 Logistics Park aims to redevelop an abandoned space into approximately 4.2 million square feet of warehouse and logistics space.

A dedicated left turn and right turn lane onto Route 22 will also be constructed with the widening of Third Street — a portion of the project expected to begin this spring and be completed by the year’s end.

