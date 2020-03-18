Contact Us
Route 22 Lane Closures Begin For Intersection Improvements Project

Valerie Musson
A single right lane in both directions between Roseberry Street and where Route 22 and Route 57 split will be closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Wednesday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a release.
Lanes in both directions on Route 22 in Lopatcong Township have started to close daily for electrical and curb work.

As the Route 22 Intersection Improvements project at I-78 Logistics Park continues in Lopatcong, a single right lane in both directions between Roseberry Street and where Route 22 and Route 57 split will be closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Wednesday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a release.

The lane will be closed for approximately eight weeks for sidewalk construction, underground electrical work and concrete curb work, officials said.

The Route 22 Intersection Improvements project at I-78 Logistics Park aims to redevelop an abandoned space into approximately 4.2 million square feet of warehouse and logistics space.

A dedicated left turn and right turn lane onto Route 22 will also be constructed with the widening of Third Street — a portion of the project expected to begin this spring and be completed by the year’s end.

