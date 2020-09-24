Report: NJ Students Pictured In Monkey Mask, MAGA Hat Mocking George Floyd's Death

A New Jersey high school is under intense scrutiny for a photo posted to social media apparently depicting two students mocking George Floyd's death, according to a recent news reports.

In the photo, one person is wearing a police badge and a red “Make American Great Again” hat and another who is wearing an ape mask and getting a knee to the back of the neck.

According to LehighValleyLive, both are students at Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Raritan Township, and one is reportedly a minor.

Township police are investigating a number of racially-charged social media activities, but would not confirm if the photograph in question was included in the investigation, LehighValleyLive reports citing District School Superintendent Jeffrey Moore.

At the beginning of the year, one student typed a “racial epithet” in the chat section of an online meeting between students, faculty and administrators.

The incident sparked the Board of Education to launch a Racism, Equity and Diversity committee, however, all members are white. Board President Vincent Panico said he “didn’t have the opportunity” to include people of color during its initial creation. Instead, non-board members will receive invitations to join.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear which consequences students will face.

