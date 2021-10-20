QuickChek Opens In Hackettstown [Look Inside]

QuickChek’s new location in Hackettstown is now open for business, marking the franchise’s fourth store opening in six weeks.

Located at 134 Mountain Ave., the new store is replacing a smaller QuickChek across the street and has the brand’s signature “Fresh to Go” interior layout designed to improve efficiency for busy shoppers.

Meanwhile, the new store is offering free hot or iced QuickChek coffee to all customers for a limited time to celebrate the grand opening.

“With the opening of our newest store in Hackettstown, we can continue to meet the needs of today’s consumer and provide safe, convenient neighborhood shopping in this vibrant community,” said QuickChek Vice President of Marketing & Operations Don Leech.

The Hackettstown store is open 24 hours a day and prioritizes the brand’s fresh food and beverage options.

Scroll down for more photos of the new store.

QuickChek, 134 Mountain Ave., Hackettstown, NJ

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.