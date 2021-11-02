Popular Warren County Bowling Alley Slated To Reopen Under New Ownership Seeks Employees

A popular Warren County bowling alley reopening under new ownership is currently seeking employees.

Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg is slated to reopen Feb. 26 under Reese Bowling Centers.

“Hi everyone, how about some good news for a change!” begins a Feb. 5 post on Blue Valley Lanes’ Facebook page.

“Reese Bowling Centers welcomes Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg NJ to the family!” reads the Wind Gap bowling alley’s post.

Warren Lanes is hiring bartenders, kitchen and counter workers, mechanics and custodians ahead of the reopening, the post said.

“We are looking for energetic sociable people to help us,” reads the post. “We look forward to reopening."

Click here to apply on Facebook.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.