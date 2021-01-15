Petition Seeks Resignation Of Hunterdon County Commissioner Who Attended D.C. Protest

Thousands of concerns citizens have signed a petition calling for Hunterdon County Commissioner Director Susan Soloway to resign following her attendance at the Capitol Hill protest.

Soloway admitted that she attended the Jan. 6 Washington D.C. protest but says she never entered the U.S. Capitol building and left due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the Change.org petition, launched by the Hunterdon County Anti-Racism Coalition (NJ), describes the protest as being “championed and attended by white supremacy groups,” adding that the coalition was “deeply disturbed” by her attendance.

“It is clear that Commissioner Soloway either does not believe in the validity of any vote with an outcome she does not like, or does not have faith in the due process established by the government and upheld as legitimate in 60 lawsuits,” reads the petition, which has garnered more than 2,200 signatures.

“In either case, she chose to attend the rally knowing that the President of the United States refused to accept the results of the election and to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. All of this is unacceptable in an elected official.”

Soloway, who won the Hunterdon County freeholder board seat in 2018, helped organize the trip to Washington with other local activists, reports said.

Though she has not been accused of any crime or misconduct, Soloway reportedly submitted media evidence to the FBI, including videos and photos taken outside the Capitol building.

“We call on Commissioner Soloway to denounce white supremacy and resign from the Hunterdon County New Jersey Board of County Commissioners,” reads the petition.

