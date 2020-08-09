No Swimming Allowed In Delaware River Due To High Bacteria Levels

Swimming in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area was banned Sunday due to high levels of bacteria found in the water.

The high levels found in the Delaware River were due to Tropical Storm Isaias, park officials said Sunday morning.

Beaches were expected to remain closed through Tuesday, as swimming was banned in all park locations.

Officials also urged those boating and floating to avoid contact with the water.

"The water is tested regularly at the swim beaches," park officials said. "We will provide an update when the bacteria count returns to an acceptable level."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.