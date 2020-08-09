Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
No Swimming Allowed In Delaware River Due To High Bacteria Levels

Cecilia Levine
Swimming in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area was banned Sunday due to high levels of bacteria found in the water.
Photo Credit: Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

The high levels found in the Delaware River were due to Tropical Storm Isaias, park officials said Sunday morning.

The high levels found in the Delaware River were due to Tropical Storm Isaias, park officials said Sunday morning.

Beaches were expected to remain closed through Tuesday, as swimming was banned in all park locations.

Officials also urged those boating and floating to avoid contact with the water.

"The water is tested regularly at the swim beaches," park officials said. "We will provide an update when the bacteria count returns to an acceptable level."

