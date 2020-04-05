LISTEN: Warren County Man, 28, Reportedly Attacked By Squirrel

A 28-year-old Warren County man was taking out the trash when a squirrel attacked him, causing scratches and bites to his face, reports say.

Police responded to the area of 69 East Washington Ave. in Washington on a report of a man who had been bitten and scratched by a squirrel while taking out the trash Sunday, according to a recording of police radio posted by North JerzyFireAlert to YouTube.

"Be advised the perpetrator still on scene," an official can be heard saying over the police radio.

"Actually we believe it ran back to its nest," another said.

Authorities contacted animal control to follow up with the incident.

