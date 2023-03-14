Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Stolen SUV Owner Admits Leaving Keys As North Jersey Thefts, Burglaries, Police Pursuits Rise
News

Lights Out! 700 Without Power In Hunterdon County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJ Office of Emergency Management.
NJ Office of Emergency Management. Photo Credit: NJOEM

Nearly 700 Hunterdon County JCP&L customers were without power Tuesday afternoon, March 14 as a winter storm swept through the area.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected through Wednesday, March 15, according to the National Weather Service.

According to JCP&L, the majority of the outages were in Lebanon Township (227); 135 were in Califon; 148 were in Delaware; and various other towns had between 30 and 50 outages.

Restoration time varied between 3 and 5 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.