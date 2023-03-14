Lights Out! 700 Without Power In Hunterdon County

Nearly 700 Hunterdon County JCP&L customers were without power Tuesday afternoon, March 14 as a winter storm swept through the area.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected through Wednesday, March 15, according to the National Weather Service.

According to JCP&L, the majority of the outages were in Lebanon Township (227); 135 were in Califon; 148 were in Delaware; and various other towns had between 30 and 50 outages.

Restoration time varied between 3 and 5 p.m.

