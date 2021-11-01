Hunterdon Commissioner Participated In DC Protests -- But Says She Did Not Storm Capitol

Hunterdon County Commissioner Susan Soloway gathered with election protestors in Washington D.C. last week — however, she says she did not enter the capitol building itself.

Soloway, 59, reportedly attended the Jan. 6 protest with members of the Hunterdon County Federated Republican Women but left due to safety concerns.

“Our group was shocked, outraged, and frankly scared, when it became apparent that a group of thugs were using the rally as a pretense to attack the U.S. Capitol,” said Soloway, according to the New Jersey Globe. “As those actions unfolded, concerned for our own safety, we quickly left the area.”

Soloway had posted photos on Facebook of her attendance at the protest — but she quickly deleted them from the platform after learning that the protest had gotten violent, the Globe reports.

Soloway — who has not been accused of any crime or misconduct — subsequently submitted media evidence to the FBI, including videos and photos taken outside the Capitol building, the report said.

Soloway won the Hunterdon County freeholder board seat in 2018 and helped organize the trip to Washington with other local activists, the report said.

The state’s Federation of Republican Women president Angelique Scholl, meanwhile, says the organization’s contribution was more informal.

“It wasn’t organized directly,” Scholl told the Globe. “It was more of a grassroots effort,” Scholl said. “We were fully supportive of the efforts.”

Click here for more from New Jersey Globe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.